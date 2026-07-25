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The New York Sun
Arts+

A Taut Chase Movie From Down Under

Al Kalyk’s film ‘Cruel Hands,’ set against the backdrop of the Australian bushfires in 2019, is brief and all the better for it.

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Mavournee Hazel and Diesel La Torraca in 'Cruel Hands.'
Mavournee Hazel and Diesel La Torraca in 'Cruel Hands.' Dark Sky Films
MARIO NAVES
MARIO NAVES