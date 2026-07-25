A Taut Chase Movie From Down Under

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By JOSEPH CURL|
Al Kalyk’s film ‘Cruel Hands,’ set against the backdrop of the Australian bushfires in 2019, is brief and all the better for it.
We all know about the elevator pitch. A statement of purpose whose efficacy is, in significant part, dependent on how little time is expended in its telling. Thirty-seconds is pushing it; a minute is too much. How did Al Kalyk sell his debut feature, “Cruel Hands?” That the movie clocks in at an hour-and-a-quarter is less indicative of its brevity than the outline of the plot.
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By JOSEPH CURL|
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