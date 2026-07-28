A Transit Season Pulls Into Film Forum

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the New York Transit Museum, the main hub of which is a repurposed subway station wedged between Downtown Brooklyn and Brooklyn Heights, Film Forum is mounting a series of films, “NYC in Transit.” The museum was established in conjunction with the country’s Bicentennial, and has broadened its scope to include buses, bridges and railroads. The movies selected for this particular birthday spend a majority of the time underground. Given their general drift, let me tell you: It’s scary down there.