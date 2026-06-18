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The New York Sun
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A Viral Abortion Announcement Sparks a Quiet Reckoning About Eliminating Down Syndrome

After a YouTuber’s public declaration of terminating a pregnancy drew millions of reactions and death threats, experts say the real story is one America has been avoiding for decades.

One scientific study found that 67 percent of pregnancies diagnosed with Down syndrome in the United States end in termination.
One scientific study found that 67 percent of pregnancies diagnosed with Down syndrome in the United States end in termination. Kampus Production via Pexels.com
HOLLIE McKAY

HOLLIE McKAY

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