A Viral Abortion Announcement Sparks a Quiet Reckoning About Eliminating Down Syndrome

Army Veteran Cait Conley Wins Democratic Primary To Take on Vulnerable Congressman Mike Lawler
By MATTHEW RICE|
After a YouTuber’s public declaration of terminating a pregnancy drew millions of reactions and death threats, experts say the real story is one America has been avoiding for decades.
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By JOSEPH CURL
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By LUKE FUNK|