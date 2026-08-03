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The New York Sun
Justice

Todd Blanche, After Confirmation Battle, Could Face Recusal From Looming Prosecution of Jack Smith

The top gun at the Department of Justice previously represented President Trump across three criminal cases.

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Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill at Washington, D.C., on July 15, 2026. 
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill at Washington, D.C., on July 15, 2026.  AP/Mark Schiefelbein
A.R. HOFFMAN
A.R. HOFFMAN

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