Todd Blanche, After Confirmation Battle, Could Face Recusal From Looming Prosecution of Jack Smith

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
The top gun at the Department of Justice previously represented President Trump across three criminal cases.
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If Todd Blanche is confirmed as attorney general, he “should not recuse himself” from deciding whether to prosecute Special Counsel Jack Smith, Congressman Jim Jordan said Sunday, underscoring the Republican’s priority for the prospective case.
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