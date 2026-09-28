Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
Mr. Trump is planning to take a more assertive role in ensuring that the industry outpaces its counterparts even as only 23 percent of Americans believe the president has handled the issue well.
Published:
Updated:
President Trump and his fellow Republicans are expected to have a big week on artificial intelligence, with a White House summit, a new czar, congressional action, and the creation of a new “AI Force,” all while Google launches an AI data center into orbit. Mr. Trump has so far pushed back on the idea of regulating the industry despite concerns from industry executives and voters alike that the tech is moving too fast.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
President Trump and his fellow Republicans are expected to have a big week on artificial intelligence, with a White House summit, a new czar, congressional action, and the creation of a new “AI Force,” all while Google launches an AI data center into orbit. Mr. Trump has so far pushed back on the idea of regulating the industry despite concerns from industry executives and voters alike that the tech is moving too fast.
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