Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
Britain adopts a new initiative to ‘detect, attribute and disrupt’ disinformation.
In the heart of every leftist, I suspect, lies the secret desire to own a Ministry of Truth. That is the conclusion to be drawn after Britain’s prime minister, Andy Burnham, announced the creation of something he called the National Center for Information Defense.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
In the heart of every leftist, I suspect, lies the secret desire to own a Ministry of Truth. That is the conclusion to be drawn after Britain’s prime minister, Andy Burnham, announced the creation of something he called the National Center for Information Defense.
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