A leftist Twitch streamer, Hasan Piker, is casting himself as this generation’s Rush Limbaugh. It’s a good idea to emulate a legend. But as a former member of the late host’s “highly overrated staff,” this columnist can tell Mr. Piker that he’ll need to decide: Does Mr. Piker want to be, as Limbaugh described himself, a “lovable little fuzzball” or the mythical hater that detractors imagine?