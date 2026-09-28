Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
In contrast to Limbaugh, the podcaster rarely apologizes or tries to persuade.
Published:
Updated:
A leftist Twitch streamer, Hasan Piker, is casting himself as this generation’s Rush Limbaugh. It’s a good idea to emulate a legend. But as a former member of the late host’s “highly overrated staff,” this columnist can tell Mr. Piker that he’ll need to decide: Does Mr. Piker want to be, as Limbaugh described himself, a “lovable little fuzzball” or the mythical hater that detractors imagine?
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
A leftist Twitch streamer, Hasan Piker, is casting himself as this generation’s Rush Limbaugh. It’s a good idea to emulate a legend. But as a former member of the late host’s “highly overrated staff,” this columnist can tell Mr. Piker that he’ll need to decide: Does Mr. Piker want to be, as Limbaugh described himself, a “lovable little fuzzball” or the mythical hater that detractors imagine?
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