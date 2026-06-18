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The New York Sun
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Ambulance Chasing Lawyers Seek More Money From Rideshare Companies in California

Uber is promoting a competing ballot initiative that it says will protect Californians from predatory ‘billboard lawyers,’ but critics say it will make it harder for people to sue rideshare companies.

A self-driving Uber vehicle drive through the streets at San Francisco on November 6, 2016.
A self-driving Uber vehicle drive through the streets at San Francisco on November 6, 2016. Wikimedia Commons
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

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