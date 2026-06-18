Ambulance Chasing Lawyers Seek More Money From Rideshare Companies in California

Army Veteran Cait Conley Wins Democratic Primary To Take on Vulnerable Congressman Mike Lawler
By MATTHEW RICE|
Uber is promoting a competing ballot initiative that it says will protect Californians from predatory ‘billboard lawyers,’ but critics say it will make it harder for people to sue rideshare companies.
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By JOSEPH CURL
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By LUKE FUNK|