Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
With more than half of America’s ambassadorial posts vacant, including in every major Persian Gulf capital, and the most politicized nominee pool in 50 years, Washington’s diplomatic influence is falling to other nations.
The United States is conducting some of the most consequential diplomacy in a generation: navigating a war with Iran, pushing toward a ceasefire in Ukraine, and deepening trillion-dollar economic ties with Gulf monarchies, all without a Senate-confirmed ambassador in the capitals where it matters most.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The United States is conducting some of the most consequential diplomacy in a generation: navigating a war with Iran, pushing toward a ceasefire in Ukraine, and deepening trillion-dollar economic ties with Gulf monarchies, all without a Senate-confirmed ambassador in the capitals where it matters most.
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