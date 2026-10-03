Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
There is not now and has never been one scintilla of probative evidence that Nixon committed any felonies or broke any laws.
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It was my good fortune on Wednesday evening to participate in a panel discussion held by the Spectator at New York re-examining the presidency of Richard Nixon. My fellow panelists were the Watergate expert and deputy counsel to President Nixon, Geoff Shepherd, and a younger writer and researcher on the subject, Daniel McCarthy. I was invited as a Nixon biographer and cordial acquaintance of the former president in the last five years of his life.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
It was my good fortune on Wednesday evening to participate in a panel discussion held by the Spectator at New York re-examining the presidency of Richard Nixon. My fellow panelists were the Watergate expert and deputy counsel to President Nixon, Geoff Shepherd, and a younger writer and researcher on the subject, Daniel McCarthy. I was invited as a Nixon biographer and cordial acquaintance of the former president in the last five years of his life.
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