Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
European leaders say they took the president’s threat of a diesel export ban off the table.
Published:
Updated:
With just over a month until the midterm elections and diesel prices hovering near record highs, President Trump secured a commitment from European nations to release a “massive amount” of diesel from their stockpiles.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
With just over a month until the midterm elections and diesel prices hovering near record highs, President Trump secured a commitment from European nations to release a “massive amount” of diesel from their stockpiles.
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