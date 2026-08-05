Even as the Israeli and Lebanese governments are negotiating peace at Rome this week, Hezbollah insists on waging battle. The terrorists are controlled by the mullahs at Tehran, rather than the government at Beirut. Several other Mideast countries are plagued by a malady identified a century ago by the sociologist Max Weber. A state, he said, can only be successful once it “claims the monopoly of the legitimate use of physical force within a given territory.”