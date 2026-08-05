George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
Armed militias across the Mideast act on behalf of Iran, rather their own countries.
Published:
Updated:
Even as the Israeli and Lebanese governments are negotiating peace at Rome this week, Hezbollah insists on waging battle. The terrorists are controlled by the mullahs at Tehran, rather than the government at Beirut. Several other Mideast countries are plagued by a malady identified a century ago by the sociologist Max Weber. A state, he said, can only be successful once it “claims the monopoly of the legitimate use of physical force within a given territory.”
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Even as the Israeli and Lebanese governments are negotiating peace at Rome this week, Hezbollah insists on waging battle. The terrorists are controlled by the mullahs at Tehran, rather than the government at Beirut. Several other Mideast countries are plagued by a malady identified a century ago by the sociologist Max Weber. A state, he said, can only be successful once it “claims the monopoly of the legitimate use of physical force within a given territory.”
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