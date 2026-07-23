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The New York Sun
Economy

An ‘Open Scandal’ Is Seen at the Fed as It Fails To Address Questions Over Its Solvency — or Insolvency

Famed newsletter calls on the central bank’s new chairman to establish a special task force as a ‘truth and reconciliation’ repository.

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President Trump, right, speaks with the new Federal Reserve chairman, Kevin Warsh, at the White House, May 22, 2026.
President Trump, right, speaks with the new Federal Reserve chairman, Kevin Warsh, at the White House, May 22, 2026. AP/Alex Brandon
LUKE FUNK
LUKE FUNK