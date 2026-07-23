An ‘Open Scandal’ Is Seen at the Fed as It Fails To Address Questions Over Its Solvency — or Insolvency

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
The Federal Reserve’s “covering up its own insolvency with home-cooked accounting” is being called an “open scandal” by a leading newsletter, Grant’s Interest Rate Observer. It calls on the new Fed chairman, Kevin Warsh, to establish a sixth monetary task force to serve as “a kind of ‘truth and reconciliation’ repository” to “expose the facts” and call for the recapitalization of America’s central bank.
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By JOSEPH CURL|
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By DEAN KARAYANIS|