Search
The New York Sun
Foreign

Andrew Roberts: Britain, Amid a Ferocity of Antisemitism Unmatched Since 1930s, Languishes Under ‘Lilliputian’ Leaders

The historian — and baron — tells the Sun that Reform UK is a ‘party of misfits’ whose success could amount to a ‘fever dream.’

Lord Roberts attends the Cliveden Literary Festival at Cliveden House on October 15, 2022 at Windsor.
Lord Roberts attends the Cliveden Literary Festival at Cliveden House on October 15, 2022 at Windsor. David Levenson/Getty Images
A.R. HOFFMAN

A.R. HOFFMAN

Published:
Updated:

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp