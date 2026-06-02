Andrew Roberts: Britain, Amid a Ferocity of Antisemitism Unmatched Since 1930s, Languishes Under ‘Lilliputian’ Leaders

Trump Digs in on Bill Pulte To Lead Up National Intelligence, Telling Democrats That He Will Not Negotiate on FISA
By MATTHEW RICE|
The historian — and baron — tells the Sun that Reform UK is a ‘party of misfits’ whose success could amount to a ‘fever dream.’
By MATTHEW RICE|
By LUKE FUNK|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DANIEL EDWARD ROSEN|
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By MATTHEW RICE|
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