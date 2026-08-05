George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
‘Monsters of God’ and ‘The Shards’ both explore the fallout of outlandish Americans acting on their baser instincts.
Anthony Fauci’s testimony on Capitol Hill last week — or the lack of it — brought back unpleasant memories of COVID’s bad old days. But sheltering-in-place was made slightly more tolerable thanks to the hijinks of Joe Exotic, Carol Baskin, and their kooky zoo pals in COVID’s first breakout TV hit, Netflix’s “Tiger King.”
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Anthony Fauci’s testimony on Capitol Hill last week — or the lack of it — brought back unpleasant memories of COVID’s bad old days. But sheltering-in-place was made slightly more tolerable thanks to the hijinks of Joe Exotic, Carol Baskin, and their kooky zoo pals in COVID’s first breakout TV hit, Netflix’s “Tiger King.”
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