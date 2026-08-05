George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
A cinematic take on the late, great TV chef shrinks its larger-than-life subject by inexplicably giving him 1980s serial killer vibes.
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Familiarity and comfort are why people will pay to see Matt Johnson’s “Tony” in cinemas this weekend. Because almost everyone knew the late Anthony Bourdain, the handsome ex-celebrity chef and host of the Travel Channel’s No Reservations and CNN’s Parts Unknown, the film, set in Provincetown in the summer of 1979, will seem from a distance like an agreeable hang with an old friend.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Familiarity and comfort are why people will pay to see Matt Johnson’s “Tony” in cinemas this weekend. Because almost everyone knew the late Anthony Bourdain, the handsome ex-celebrity chef and host of the Travel Channel’s No Reservations and CNN’s Parts Unknown, the film, set in Provincetown in the summer of 1979, will seem from a distance like an agreeable hang with an old friend.
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