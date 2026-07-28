Abortion Opponents Push for New EPA Restrictions on Mifepristone, Citing ‘Significant Levels’ of Drug in American Waterways

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
The head of Students for Life says the study proves ‘some of us are drinking other people’s abortions.’
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Abortion opponents are touting a new study that they say backs up their concerns about abortion pills contaminating water, attempting a new approach to end the use of mifepristone after other efforts have failed.
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