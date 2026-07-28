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The New York Sun
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Abortion Opponents Push for New EPA Restrictions on Mifepristone, Citing ‘Significant Levels’ of Drug in American Waterways

The head of Students for Life says the study proves ‘some of us are drinking other people’s abortions.’

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Bottles of the drug misoprostol on a table at the West Alabama Women's Center at Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Bottles of the drug misoprostol on a table at the West Alabama Women's Center at Tuscaloosa, Alabama. AP/Allen G. Breed
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

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