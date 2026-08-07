George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
The president is vowing to appeal what he says is an ‘unjust’ ruling.
A federal appeals court says President Trump does not have the unilateral authority to build a new White House ballroom and cannot continue construction without Congressional authorization. The president calls the decision “unjust” and is vowing to appeal.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
A federal appeals court says President Trump does not have the unilateral authority to build a new White House ballroom and cannot continue construction without Congressional authorization. The president calls the decision “unjust” and is vowing to appeal.
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