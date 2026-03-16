As New Data Disclose Side Effects of Prolonged GLP-1 Use, Doctors Raise Concerns Over Demands To Be Skinny at Any Cost

‘Ulster American’ Is a Bawdy Send Up of Progressive Pieties — and an Irreverent Inquiry Into Irishness
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
Recent research shows that up to 40 percent of weight lost on GLP-1 medications comes from lean body mass rather than fat, leading to serious health risks, especially among older women.
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By SHARON KEHNEMUI|
By DONALD KIRK|