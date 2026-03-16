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The New York Sun
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As New Data Disclose Side Effects of Prolonged GLP-1 Use, Doctors Raise Concerns Over Demands To Be Skinny at Any Cost

Recent research shows that up to 40 percent of weight lost on GLP-1 medications comes from lean body mass rather than fat, leading to serious health risks, especially among older women.

A slimmed down Oprah Winfrey sits on the left with celebrities Gayle King, Adam Long, Aimee Lou Wood, and Maude Apatow at the Chloe Fall/Winter 2026-2027 Women's collection presented at Paris, March 5, 2026.
A slimmed down Oprah Winfrey sits on the left with celebrities Gayle King, Adam Long, Aimee Lou Wood, and Maude Apatow at the Chloe Fall/Winter 2026-2027 Women's collection presented at Paris, March 5, 2026. AP Photo/Tom Nicholson
HOLLIE McKAY

HOLLIE McKAY

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