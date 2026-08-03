Ascendant Socialist Movement Nurtured by Years of Boutique Radicalism Within the Democratic Party Elite

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
Far left faction shaping up as a Frankensteinian monster that is now devouring its mad-scientist creators.
Who caused unaffordability? Fear about “affordability” supposedly fueled the new, strident socialism.Yet annual inflation during President Biden’s four years averaged almost 5 percent.
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