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The New York Sun
Opinion

Ascendant Socialist Movement Nurtured by Years of Boutique Radicalism Within the Democratic Party Elite

Far left faction shaping up as a Frankensteinian monster that is now devouring its mad-scientist creators.

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President Biden and Vice President Harris after watching fireworks on the National Mall in 2024.
President Biden and Vice President Harris after watching fireworks on the National Mall in 2024. Samuel Corum/Getty Images
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON