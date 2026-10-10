New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
The singular jazz and blues singer marked the start of her eighth decade at Jazz at Lincoln Center, with special guest Cyndi Lauper.
Considering that Catherine Russell usually sings songs that are at least 70 or 80 years old, and many of them are considerably older than that, it is hard to explain to the uninitiated exactly how and why constantly surprises us.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
Considering that Catherine Russell usually sings songs that are at least 70 or 80 years old, and many of them are considerably older than that, it is hard to explain to the uninitiated exactly how and why constantly surprises us.
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