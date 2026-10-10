New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
Ryan J. Haddad’s autobiographical play sometimes leans into sentimentality, but the bond between an uncle and nephew gives it warmth and emotional depth.
In his program note for Ryan J. Haddad’s new, autobiographical play, “Good Time Charlie,” now running off-Broadway at the Public Theater, the Public’s artistic director Oskar Eustis writes, “Ryan is a gay, disabled, Lebanese American theater artist. Each of these identities informs the other, and Ryan has alchemically integrated them into an artist unlike any other.”
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
In his program note for Ryan J. Haddad’s new, autobiographical play, “Good Time Charlie,” now running off-Broadway at the Public Theater, the Public’s artistic director Oskar Eustis writes, “Ryan is a gay, disabled, Lebanese American theater artist. Each of these identities informs the other, and Ryan has alchemically integrated them into an artist unlike any other.”
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