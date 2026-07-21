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The New York Sun
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Battle Lines Drawn in U.S. Senate Over Darline Graham’s Attempt To Hold Her Brother’s Seat

Graham, who has never before held elected office, is hoping to tap into her brother’s network of supporters across the Palmetto State as she seeks the GOP nomination in this year’s Senate race.

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Senator Darline Graham participates in a ceremonial swearing-in in the Old Senate Chamber at the Capitol on July 14, 2026.
Senator Darline Graham participates in a ceremonial swearing-in in the Old Senate Chamber at the Capitol on July 14, 2026. Finn Gomez/Getty Images
MATTHEW RICE
MATTHEW RICE

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