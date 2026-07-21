Battle Lines Drawn in U.S. Senate Over Darline Graham’s Attempt To Hold Her Brother’s Seat

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
Graham, who has never before held elected office, is hoping to tap into her brother’s network of supporters across the Palmetto State as she seeks the GOP nomination in this year’s Senate race.
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Senator Darline Graham’s decision to seek a full six-year term in the U.S. Senate is already dividing members of Congress’s upper chamber. Ms. Graham was sworn into office last week after her brother, Senator Lindsey Graham, unexpectedly passed away.
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