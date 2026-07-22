Search
The New York Sun
National

BBC Suit Judge Orders Trump To Turn Over Financial Records, Could Reveal Wealth Gains While In Office

The British broadcaster may get the chance to review financial information from roughly 400 Trump businesses in defamation case. 

Gift this article
A view of the logo outside the BBC Headquarters at London on Novemnber12, 2025.
A view of the logo outside the BBC Headquarters at London on Novemnber12, 2025. Kin Cheung/AP
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

Published:
Updated: