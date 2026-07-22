BBC Suit Judge Orders Trump To Turn Over Financial Records, Could Reveal Wealth Gains While In Office

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
The British broadcaster may get the chance to review financial information from roughly 400 Trump businesses in defamation case.
Published:
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A federal magistrate judge is ordering President Trump to turn over financial records as part of his defamation lawsuit against the British Broadcasting Corporation.
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