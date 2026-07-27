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Beijing Alert Over ‘Spy Turtles’ Gets a Laugh but Signals a Serious Effort To Gain Advantage at Sea

The United States and China are locked in an intensifying war beneath the waves, and the tools being used are stranger and more sophisticated than most people realize.

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A Chinese Coast Guard ship is seen from aboard a Philippine Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) plane on June 15, 2026, in Scarborough Shoal, South China Sea. Chinese research vessels were recently spotted near Scarborough Shoal as the Philippines protested a suspected Chinese floating platform there, raising fresh concerns that Beijing could be testing steps toward a more permanent presence at the disputed South China Sea flashpoint.
A Chinese Coast Guard ship is seen from aboard a Philippine Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) plane on June 15, 2026, in Scarborough Shoal, South China Sea. Chinese research vessels were recently spotted near Scarborough Shoal as the Philippines protested a suspected Chinese floating platform there, raising fresh concerns that Beijing could be testing steps toward a more permanent presence at the disputed South China Sea flashpoint. Ezra Acayan/Getty Images
HOLLIE McKAY
HOLLIE McKAY

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