Beijing Alert Over ‘Spy Turtles’ Gets a Laugh but Signals a Serious Effort To Gain Advantage at Sea

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
The United States and China are locked in an intensifying war beneath the waves, and the tools being used are stranger and more sophisticated than most people realize.
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The warning from Beijing’s Ministry of State Security reads less like a government communiqué and more like the premise of a rejected spy thriller. Officials declared that an “invisible secret war” is unfolding beneath China’s coastal waters, and that foreign intelligence agencies are using sensor-equipped sea turtles and fish to fight it.
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