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Blakeman Vows To Repeal the Pied-à-Terre Tax

Then again, too, he needs to win the election.

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The GOP candidate for governor of New York, Bruce Blakeman, at The Bronx, July 26, 2026.
The GOP candidate for governor of New York, Bruce Blakeman, at The Bronx, July 26, 2026. Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images
THE NEW YORK SUN
THE NEW YORK SUN