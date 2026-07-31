Blakeman Vows To Repeal the Pied-à-Terre Tax

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
Then again, too, he needs to win the election.
Suddenly the Republican candidate for governor of New York has an issue — in the so-called pied-à-terre tax that the Democratic leadership has pushed through and the details of which are shocking New Yorkers. It’s now being called a “bungled” rollout, but that understates the scandal of how this Marxist measure has become a cloud that could put a damper on the economy of the city and state for years to come.
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