George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
Blanche is expected to be confirmed by the end of the week.
The acting attorney general, Todd Blanche, has all but guaranteed that he will be confirmed as the 88th Attorney General after he put in writing that he will never try to establish an “anti-weaponization fund” to pay individuals who had been investigated or prosecuted during Democratic administrations. President Trump had threatened to establish such a fund if GOP senators did not move quickly to confirm his choice for attorney general.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The acting attorney general, Todd Blanche, has all but guaranteed that he will be confirmed as the 88th Attorney General after he put in writing that he will never try to establish an “anti-weaponization fund” to pay individuals who had been investigated or prosecuted during Democratic administrations. President Trump had threatened to establish such a fund if GOP senators did not move quickly to confirm his choice for attorney general.
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