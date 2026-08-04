George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
The likely soon-to-be attorney general has faced questions from anti-abortion rights groups about the abortion drugs mifepristone and misoprostol.
Published:
Updated:
Acting attorney general Todd Blanche — who is likely to be confirmed as attorney general this week — is promising anti-abortion rights groups to make post-Dobbs abortion restrictions “permanent” in “every state.” The Justice Department is expected to take action to crack down on the use of the medication abortion pills, which are used in nearly two-thirds of abortions nationwide.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Acting attorney general Todd Blanche — who is likely to be confirmed as attorney general this week — is promising anti-abortion rights groups to make post-Dobbs abortion restrictions “permanent” in “every state.” The Justice Department is expected to take action to crack down on the use of the medication abortion pills, which are used in nearly two-thirds of abortions nationwide.
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