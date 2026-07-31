Boy George Withdraws From ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ Amid Criticism of Pro-Israel Song

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By JOSH HAMMER|
The pop star says ‘doubling down works for Donald Trump,’ and he’s not backing away from his pro-Israel views.
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The Culture Club frontman and British pop icon, Boy George, is backing out of an upcoming performance of “Jesus Christ Superstar” amid uproar over his recently released pro-Israel song — but he says he is taking a page from President Trump’s playbook and is doubling down on his support for the Jewish state.
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