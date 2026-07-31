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The New York Sun
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Boy George Withdraws From ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ Amid Criticism of Pro-Israel Song

The pop star says ‘doubling down works for Donald Trump,’ and he’s not backing away from his pro-Israel views.

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Boy George performs on stage during Henley Festival 2026 at Mill Meadows on July 8, 2026 in Henley-on-Thames, England.
Boy George performs on stage during Henley Festival 2026 at Mill Meadows on July 8, 2026 in Henley-on-Thames, England. Ki Price/WireImage
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

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