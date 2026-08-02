Resurgent Spider-Man Breaks the Blockbuster Box Office Slump

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
The Marvel Comics character’s superhuman abilities, which had become as mundane as a subway ride, are imbued with a fresh sense of wonder.
‘“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” from Sony Pictures is swinging to the biggest opening weekend in American history by embracing Marvel Comics and its fans. Audiences are sending a message: It’s not superheroes they’re fatigued by, but filmmakers that have other priorities than delivering stories worth the price of admission.
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