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The New York Sun
Arts+

Resurgent Spider-Man Breaks the Blockbuster Box Office Slump

The Marvel Comics character’s superhuman abilities, which had become as mundane as a subway ride, are imbued with a fresh sense of wonder.

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Tom Holland in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.'
Tom Holland in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.' Sony Pictures
DEAN KARAYANIS
DEAN KARAYANIS