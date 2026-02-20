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Britain’s Starmer Seems Bent on Ending the Special Relationship With America

London would cede the strategic Chagos Islands to a Beijing-allied African country and ban the use of an airbase on Diego Garcia to strike Iran. 

Britain's prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer, speaks at Lancaster House at London, September 15, 2025.
Britain's prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer, speaks at Lancaster House at London, September 15, 2025. AP/Alberto Pezzali, Pool
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