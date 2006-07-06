This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

TOCCATAS AND FUGUES The Trinity Church International Organ Festival takes place every Thursday through the first week of August. The festival features the church’s new electronic pipe organ, replacing the church’s original organ, which was damaged during the attacks of September 11, 2001. This week’s performance features Barbadian organist Sean Jackson, performing works by Bach, Mendelssohn, and Eugene Gigout. Today, 1 p.m., Trinity Church, 211 Broadway at Wall Street, 212-608-0758, free.

JAZZ COMPOSITIONS The year-long BMI Jazz Composers Workshop concludes with a summer showcase performance, including the awarding of a $3,000 commission to the writer of the year’s best composition. Judges include jazz musicians Robin Eubanks and Joe Lovano, and jazz historian Dan Morgenstern.The performance is led by Jim McNeely and Michael Abene.

Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Merkin Concert Hall, 129 W. 67th St., between Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue, 212-830-2502, free.

SO PURE The Caramoor International Music Festival presents a performance of Bellini’s “I Puritani,” featuring soprano Sumi Jo, tenor Barry Banks, baritone Weston Hurt, and bass-baritone Daniel Mobbs. The singers are accompanied by the Orchestra of St. Luke’s, led by conductor Will Crutchfield. Saturday, 8 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Road, Katonah, N.Y., 914-232-1252, $27.50-$87.50.