Readings
GOTH CLUB Gothic authors Jennifer Egan and Patrick McGrath read from their works and discuss the gothic tradition. Tonight, 7 p.m., McNally Robinson Booksellers, 50 Prince St., between Lafayette and Mulberry streets, 212-274-1160, free.
