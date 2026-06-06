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The New York Sun
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Cambridge Researchers Use AI To Develop Vaccine To Fight Virus Strains Before They Develop

‘We’ve converted vaccine development from being reactive to being future proof,’ a professor involved in the research says.

Vials of the Moderna and Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines.
Vials of the Moderna and Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines. AP/Charles Krupa
LUKE FUNK

LUKE FUNK

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