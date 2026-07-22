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The New York Sun
Economy

Canada Faces 50 Percent Tariffs as Trade Rep Invokes National Emergency at Senate Hearing

The trade representative says trade talks with Mexico and Canada could stretch into next year.

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Trade Representative Jamieson Greer testifies to the Senate Finance Committee on July 22, 2026.
Trade Representative Jamieson Greer testifies to the Senate Finance Committee on July 22, 2026. Senate Finance Committee
LUKE FUNK
LUKE FUNK

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