Canada Faces 50 Percent Tariffs as Trade Rep Invokes National Emergency at Senate Hearing

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
Canada will face a 50 percent tariff on nearly $20 billion in exports to its southern neighbor as the United States declares a national emergency resulting from discriminatory trade tactics up north, America’s trade representative told lawmakers on Wednesday.
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