‘Can’t Be Friends’: Louisiana Leaders Seethe Despite New Orleans’ Pulled Indictment of State’s AG

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
Louisiana’s governor says he is may call a special session of the legislature to give the state more control over New Orleans’ courts.
Published:
Updated:
Louisiana’s state leaders are showing no signs of being ready to make up with elected officials at New Orleans over the city’s since-voided indictment of the state’s attorney general, Liz Murrill.
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