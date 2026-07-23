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The New York Sun
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‘Can’t Be Friends’: Louisiana Leaders Seethe Despite New Orleans’ Pulled Indictment of State’s AG

Louisiana’s governor says he is may call a special session of the legislature to give the state more control over New Orleans’ courts.

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Louisiana’s attorney general, Liz Murrill, speaks with attendees during an election night watch party for United States Senate candidate Julia Letlow at Baton Rouge on May 16, 2026.
Louisiana’s attorney general, Liz Murrill, speaks with attendees during an election night watch party for United States Senate candidate Julia Letlow at Baton Rouge on May 16, 2026. Matthew Hinton/AP
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

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