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The New York Sun
National

Carr Vows To Hold Broadcasters ‘Accountable’ After NBC, ABC Declined To Air Trump’s Speech

CBS News originally only planned to stream the speech online, but abruptly changed course.

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President Trump speaks at the White House, July 16, 2026.
President Trump speaks at the White House, July 16, 2026. Saul Loeb/pool via AP
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT