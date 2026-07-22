Carr Vows To Hold Broadcasters ‘Accountable’ After NBC, ABC Declined To Air Trump’s Speech

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
CBS News originally only planned to stream the speech online, but abruptly changed course.
The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, Brendan Carr, says his agency will hold broadcast networks “accountable to their public interest obligation” after ABC News and NBC News declined to air President Trump’s speech regarding allegations of foreign interference in the 2020 election.
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