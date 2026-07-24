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The New York Sun
Politics

Cassidy Says He’ll Support CDC Nominee After Changes to Agency’s Autism Statement

The updated website still says the claim ‘vaccines do not cause autism’ is not evidence-based.

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Dr. Erica Schwartz testifies during a Senate Health Education Labor and Pensions committee confirmation hearing to be the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at Capitol Hill on July 15, 2026.
Dr. Erica Schwartz testifies during a Senate Health Education Labor and Pensions committee confirmation hearing to be the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at Capitol Hill on July 15, 2026. Mariam Zuhaib/AP
LUKE FUNK
LUKE FUNK