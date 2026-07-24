Cassidy Says He’ll Support CDC Nominee After Changes to Agency’s Autism Statement

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
The chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, Senator Bill Cassidy, says he will vote to move President Trump’s nominee to head the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention out of committee and to a full vote after the agency made changes to its webpage on vaccines and autism.
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By JOSEPH CURL|
By JAMES BROOKE|
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
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