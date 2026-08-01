Catholic Nuns Challenge New York’s Assisted Suicide Law Over Mandate To Counsel Patients

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
Four congregations that have served the sick and dying for over a century are asking a federal judge to stop the law before it takes effect this week.
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Four congregations of Catholic nuns who have spent generations tending to the sick and dying across New York State are fighting in federal court to avoid becoming, in their telling, agents of the very deaths they are called to prevent.
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