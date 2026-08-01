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The New York Sun
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Catholic Nuns Challenge New York’s Assisted Suicide Law Over Mandate To Counsel Patients

Four congregations that have served the sick and dying for over a century are asking a federal judge to stop the law before it takes effect this week.

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Felician Sister Joan Marie Swierzb and Sister Maureen with Little Sisters of the Poor clap during the groundbreaking ceremony for a new affordable housing project at Enfield, Connecticut, on June 3, 2026.
Felician Sister Joan Marie Swierzb and Sister Maureen with Little Sisters of the Poor clap during the groundbreaking ceremony for a new affordable housing project at Enfield, Connecticut, on June 3, 2026. Mark Mirko/Connecticut Public via Getty Images
HOLLIE McKAY
HOLLIE McKAY

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