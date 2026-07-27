‘Chilling’ Criminal Referral for Prosecution of Jack Smith Brings Him Closer To Facing Charges

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
The former special counsel’s attorneys assert that the accusation of lying to lawmakers rests on a ‘dangerous theory of criminal liability.’
The criminal referral of Special Counsel Jack Smith to the Department of Justice for criminal prosecution marks a new stage in President Trump’s push to prosecute the prosecutor.
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By JOSEPH CURL|
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By DEAN KARAYANIS|