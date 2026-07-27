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The New York Sun
Justice

‘Chilling’ Criminal Referral for Prosecution of Jack Smith Brings Him Closer To Facing Charges

The former special counsel’s attorneys assert that the accusation of lying to lawmakers rests on a ‘dangerous theory of criminal liability.’

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Special Counsel Jack Smith is sworn in before he testifies during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on January 22, 2026, at Washington, DC.
Special Counsel Jack Smith is sworn in before he testifies during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on January 22, 2026, at Washington, DC. Al Drago/Getty Images
A.R. HOFFMAN
A.R. HOFFMAN