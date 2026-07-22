Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
War might have been expected to imbue darkness and urgency into Churchill’s paintings, yet his canvases are bright and upbeat.
Published:
Updated:
It is one of the great oddities of twentieth century history that Winston Churchill and Adolf Hitler were both enthusiastic and accomplished amateur painters. However, while the Führer’s pictures are regarded as being beyond the pale for all but the most committed of collectors, Churchill’s paintings continue to sell for millions to keen aficionados of his artwork.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
By JOSEPH CURL|
By JAMES BROOKE|
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|