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The New York Sun
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Churchill on Canvas Illuminates London’s Wallace Collection

War might have been expected to imbue darkness and urgency into Churchill’s paintings, yet his canvases are bright and upbeat.

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Sir Winston Churchill painting in Belgium in 1946. Colorized.
Sir Winston Churchill painting in Belgium in 1946. Colorized. Churchill Archives Centre
ALEXANDER LARMAN

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