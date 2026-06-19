CIA Faces Reckoning Over Officer Who Built a Phantom Spy Program Then Took the Gold Home

Army Veteran Cait Conley Wins Democratic Primary To Take on Vulnerable Congressman Mike Lawler
By MATTHEW RICE|
A 17-year intelligence veteran now faces federal charges after FBI agents discovered $40 million in gold bars at his Virginia home — raising urgent questions about how deep the failure to monitor CIA assets goes.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By LUKE FUNK|
By CARL ROLLYSON|