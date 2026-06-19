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The New York Sun
Justice

CIA Faces Reckoning Over Officer Who Built a Phantom Spy Program Then Took the Gold Home

A 17-year intelligence veteran now faces federal charges after FBI agents discovered $40 million in gold bars at his Virginia home — raising urgent questions about how deep the failure to monitor CIA assets goes.

In this image provided and annotated by the Alexandria's Sheriff's Office, David J. Rush is seen in his booking photo at Alexandria, Va
In this image provided and annotated by the Alexandria's Sheriff's Office, David J. Rush is seen in his booking photo at Alexandria, Va Alexandria Sheriff via AP
HOLLIE McKAY

HOLLIE McKAY

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