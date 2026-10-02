Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
The city has reversed its prior support for the university’s security policy, threatening to launch its own lawsuit if the university doesn’t reopen its campus to the public in time for opposing commemorations of the deadly date.
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The mayor who grew up on Columbia University’s campus is threatening legal action if the university doesn’t re-open its campus to the public “immediately,” just days ahead of the third anniversary of the October 7 attacks.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The mayor who grew up on Columbia University’s campus is threatening legal action if the university doesn’t re-open its campus to the public “immediately,” just days ahead of the third anniversary of the October 7 attacks.
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