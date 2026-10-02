Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
English soccer club professes its innocence and vows to fight allegations and possible sanctions.
With the legacy of one of the most decorated soccer clubs of the modern era on the line, Manchester City formally lodged a comprehensive appeal in response to an Independent Commission appointed on behalf of the Premier League finding the club guilty of breaching the league’s financial rules from 2009-2018.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
With the legacy of one of the most decorated soccer clubs of the modern era on the line, Manchester City formally lodged a comprehensive appeal in response to an Independent Commission appointed on behalf of the Premier League finding the club guilty of breaching the league’s financial rules from 2009-2018.
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