Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
President Trump reckons that President Biden ‘doesn’t even know what the Supreme Court is.’
Published:
Updated:
President Trump’s lament over naming Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court underscores his deepening distance from a high tribunal that he played a crucial role in shaping.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
President Trump’s lament over naming Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court underscores his deepening distance from a high tribunal that he played a crucial role in shaping.
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