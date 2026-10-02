Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
Critics of South Korea’s leftist president accuse him of being more deferential to enemy Pyongyang than to the country’s ally in Kyiv.
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Updated:
The case of two North Korean soldiers captured in the Ukraine war has exploded into a war of words between Kyiv and Seoul.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The case of two North Korean soldiers captured in the Ukraine war has exploded into a war of words between Kyiv and Seoul.
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