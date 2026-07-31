City’s Democrats Sour on Mamdani Amid ‘Disastrous’ Pied-à-Terre Tax Rollout

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
An oversight hearing may be in the mayor’s future as officials from his own party tire of the mayor’s posturing.
The mayor may soon find himself called into an oversight hearing following the botched rollout of the pied-à-terre tax that had city officials — including vocal Democrats from the mayor’s own party — calling for answers on behalf of their panicked constituents.
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