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The New York Sun
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City’s Democrats Sour on Mamdani Amid ‘Disastrous’ Pied-à-Terre Tax Rollout

An oversight hearing may be in the mayor’s future as officials from his own party tire of the mayor’s posturing.

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Retired New York City police detective Kit Ying Koon and others on Staten Island were included on the list of properties eligible for Mayor Mamdani's pied-à-terre tax.
Retired New York City police detective Kit Ying Koon and others on Staten Island were included on the list of properties eligible for Mayor Mamdani's pied-à-terre tax. Jennifer Doherty
JENNIFER DOHERTY
JENNIFER DOHERTY