Search
The New York Sun
Politics

Colbert’s Final Sign-Off Is Lesson in Late Night’s Self-Immolation

A shift in late-night entertainment is marked by laughs coming second to lectures and hosts preaching to politically cultivated congregations.

Stephen Colbert during a taping of "The Late Show" on July 21, 2025, at New York.
Stephen Colbert during a taping of "The Late Show" on July 21, 2025, at New York. Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via AP
HOLLIE McKAY

HOLLIE McKAY

Published:
Updated:

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp