Columbia University Legal Group Makes Case for Forcing Publication of Jack Smith’s Secret Mar-a-Lago Report

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
The document on the Espionage Act prosecution of the president is ‘permanently blocked’ by Judge Cannon — for now.
Published:
Updated:
The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University has filed a brief to the 11th United States Appeals Circuit on Tuesday arguing for the release of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s final Mar-a-Lago report, underscoring the enduringly explosive nature of the mysterious dispatch.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.