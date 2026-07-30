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The New York Sun
Justice

Columbia University Legal Group Makes Case for Forcing Publication of Jack Smith’s Secret Mar-a-Lago Report

The document on the Espionage Act prosecution of the president is ‘permanently blocked’ by Judge Cannon — for now.

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President Trump arrives at Mar-a-Lago, November 18, 2022, at Palm Beach, Florida.
President Trump arrives at Mar-a-Lago, November 18, 2022, at Palm Beach, Florida. AP/Rebecca Blackwell, file
A.R. HOFFMAN
A.R. HOFFMAN

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