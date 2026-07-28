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The New York Sun
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Comer Warns Fauci: Biden Pardon Won’t Shield Him If He Lies to Congress

‘While obsessing about his own fame, Dr. Fauci wasn’t truthful with the American people about the origins of COVID,’ the Republican congressman says.

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Anthony Fauci at Capitol Hill.
Anthony Fauci at Capitol Hill. Greg Nash/pool via AP
JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL

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