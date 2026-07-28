Comer Warns Fauci: Biden Pardon Won’t Shield Him If He Lies to Congress

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
‘While obsessing about his own fame, Dr. Fauci wasn’t truthful with the American people about the origins of COVID,’ the Republican congressman says.
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House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer is putting Dr. Anthony Fauci on notice ahead of his high-profile Senate testimony this week, warning that his presidential pardon has limits — and that further dishonesty will have consequences.
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